UPDATE: Crash blocking all lanes of eastbound US 10 near Menasha cleared

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash blocking all lanes of traffic on US 10 eastbound at County CB near Menasha has been cleared.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported all lanes of US 10 near Menasha were blocked at around 3:53 p.m. Wednesday.

No additional details are available at this time.

Original Story: Crash blocks all lanes of eastbound US 10 near Menasha

WEDNESDAY 11/25/2020 4:13 p.m.

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is blocking all lanes of traffic on US 10 eastbound at County CB near Menasha.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews will have the scene cleared in about two hours.

No other details are immediately available.

