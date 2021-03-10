UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 at HWY 141 near Oconto back open after crash

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash has been cleared and all lanes are back open on I-41.
There is no word on the cause of the accident is still not known at this time.
Original Story: Crash blocks all southbound lanes on I-41 at HWY 141 near Oconto
WEDNESDAY 3/10/2021
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes are blocked on US I-41 at northbound Highway 141 due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
WisDOT reported the crash occurred near Oconto just after 12:45 p.m.
Officials estimate that the incident will take more than two hours to clear.
No further information is available at this time.
