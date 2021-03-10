NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 at HWY 141 near Oconto back open after crash

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash has been cleared and all lanes are back open on I-41.

There is no word on the cause of the accident is still not known at this time.

Original Story: Crash blocks all southbound lanes on I-41 at HWY 141 near Oconto

WEDNESDAY 3/10/2021

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes are blocked on US I-41 at northbound Highway 141 due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

WisDOT reported the crash occurred near Oconto just after 12:45 p.m.

Officials estimate that the incident will take more than two hours to clear.

No further information is available at this time.

Local 5 will follow the story and provide updates as they become available.

