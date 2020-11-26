GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Crash blocks all lanes of southbound I-41 near County S

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is now blocking all lanes of traffic on I-41 southbound at County S.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews will have the scene cleared in about two hours.

No other details are immediately available.

Original Story: Crash blocks left lane of southbound I-41 near County S

Wednesday 11/25/2020 9:18 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is blocking the left lane of traffic on I-41 southbound at County S.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews will have the scene cleared in about two hours.

No other details are immediately available.

