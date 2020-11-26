UPDATE: Crash blocks all lanes of southbound I-41 near County S

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is now blocking all lanes of traffic on I-41 southbound at County S.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews will have the scene cleared in about two hours.
No other details are immediately available.
Original Story: Crash blocks left lane of southbound I-41 near County S
Wednesday 11/25/2020 9:18 p.m.
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is blocking the left lane of traffic on I-41 southbound at County S.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews will have the scene cleared in about two hours.
No other details are immediately available.
