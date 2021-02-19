UPDATE: Crash on north of I-41 in Outagamie cleared, all lanes open

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open.

UPDATE: Right lane remains closed near crash on north of I-41 in Outagamie

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane is now open near the crash on I-41 north.

The right lane is still closed until further notice.

UPDATE: Outagamie crash blocks all lanes north of I-41 near Little Chute

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say the crash is affecting all lanes of traffic.

Original Story: Crash blocks right lane north on I-41 near Little Chute

Friday 19, 2021 7:00 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – An accident has caused the right lane of I-41 North at Northbound WIS 441 to be closed.

The estimated duration of the closure is two hours.

No information on the cause of the incident, nor if there are any injuries.

