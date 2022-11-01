TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah.

Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an hour to clear.

No other information was provided.

TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:10 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The two right lanes of traffic are closed on I-41 southbound near Neenah due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene.

Authorities say that the lanes should reopen in about two hours.

