FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Crash blocks two left lanes of northbound I-41 near County II

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is blocking two left lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound at County II.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews will have the scene cleared in about one hour.

No other details are immediately available.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour boys roll in Kuchta's head coaching debut, Notre Dame girls upset Appleton East

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'Em 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Top Five Tweets 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Here come the Eagles

Green Bay Nation: Rodgers MVP? Bears win breakdown