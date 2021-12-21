FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes of WIS 125 EB reopened

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 12/21/2021 7:47 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a brief 40-minute closure, all lanes of WIS 125 eastbound have reopened.

According to officials, all lanes of WIS 125 eastbound are now opened. The closure lasted just under 40 minutes.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: Crash blocks WIS 125’s two right lanes in Outagamie County

TUESDAY 12/21/2021 7:25 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the two right lanes of WIS 125 eastbound in Outagamie County.

According to officials, the incident happened around 7 a.m. The two right lanes of WIS 125 eastbound are blocked and are expected to be closed for one hour.

The incident happened near US 41 northbound.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"