UPDATE: All lanes of WIS 125 EB reopened

TUESDAY 12/21/2021 7:47 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a brief 40-minute closure, all lanes of WIS 125 eastbound have reopened.

According to officials, all lanes of WIS 125 eastbound are now opened. The closure lasted just under 40 minutes.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: Crash blocks WIS 125’s two right lanes in Outagamie County

TUESDAY 12/21/2021 7:25 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the two right lanes of WIS 125 eastbound in Outagamie County.

According to officials, the incident happened around 7 a.m. The two right lanes of WIS 125 eastbound are blocked and are expected to be closed for one hour.

The incident happened near US 41 northbound.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.