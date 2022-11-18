LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.

Before first responders arrived on the scene, it was discovered that the lone occupant of one vehicle was uninjured. However, the passenger of the second vehicle was found to be deceased at the time, and the driver was in serious condition.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the injured driver, but they ended up dying from their wounds. on the scene.

Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that the passenger car driven by the two individuals that died lost traction on the snow and ice-covered road and spun out of control in front of a pickup that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The pickup truck struck the passenger car in the passenger side doors.

All persons involved are from the Rio area, and names are not being released at this time, pending family notifications.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Rio Police Department, Rio Fire Department, Rio EMS, Lifestar EMS, Wyocena Fire Department, Pardeeville EMS, Blystones Towing, and the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this if more details are made available.