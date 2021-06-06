UPDATE: Crash cleared at Leonard Point Rd. on WIS 21 near Omro, all lanes back open

Jun 6, 2021 7:44 p.m.
WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says the crash is cleared and all lanes are back open, earlier than expected.
Original: Crash closes all lanes east and west on WIS 21 near Omro
Jun 6, 2021 6:59 p.m.
WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is causing all lanes going east and west on Highway 21 near Omro to be blocked.
According to WisDOT, the closure at Leonard Point Road is likely to last 2 hours.
The Winnebago County Sheriff Department is at the scene.
