UPDATE: Crash cleared at Leonard Point Rd. on WIS 21 near Omro, all lanes back open

Jun 6, 2021 7:44 p.m.

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says the crash is cleared and all lanes are back open, earlier than expected.

Original: Crash closes all lanes east and west on WIS 21 near Omro

Jun 6, 2021 6:59 p.m.

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is causing all lanes going east and west on Highway 21 near Omro to be blocked.

According to WisDOT, the closure at Leonard Point Road is likely to last 2 hours.

The Winnebago County Sheriff Department is at the scene.

