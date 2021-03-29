FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 23 in Fond du Lac after semi jackknifed

MONDAY 3/29/2021 12:42 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes have been reopened on WIS 23 near Fond du Lac.

According to the DOT all lanes have been reopened.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes all lanes for both directions of WIS 23 near Fond du Lac

MONDAY 3/29/2021 12:33 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A jacknifed semi-truck has closed all lanes of WIS 23 near Fond du Lac.

According to officials, the estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The incident on WIS 23 has closed eastbound and westbound lanes and happened at Hillview Road.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

