WEDNESDAY 10/19/2022 4:23 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing.

Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes all lanes of I-41 SB in Outagamie County, police ask drivers to use alternative route

WEDNESDAY 10/19/2022 3:52 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning on taking I-41 southbound in Outagamie County will want to find a different route, as a crash has closed the highway.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-41 southbound are closed because of a crash. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at the off-ramp to WIS 441.

There was no information on the cause of the crash, or if there were any injuries. The Appleton Police Department is wanting motorists to use alternative routes.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

No additional details were provided.