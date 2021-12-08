UPDATE: All lanes of I-41 SB in Winnebago County reopened

WEDNESDAY 6:07 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Winnebago County has reopened after a crash closed the highway for over an hour.

According to officials, all lanes of I-41 southbound have reopened. The incident was cleared around 6 a.m.

No additional information was provided.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes all lanes of I-41 SB in Winnebago County

WEDNESDAY 12/8/2021 5:31 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of I-41 southbound in Winnebago County are closed due to a crash.

According to officials, all lanes of I-41 southbound in Oshkosh are closed due to a crash. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. at Winchester Road.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

