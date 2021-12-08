FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes of I-41 SB in Winnebago County reopened

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 6:07 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Winnebago County has reopened after a crash closed the highway for over an hour.

According to officials, all lanes of I-41 southbound have reopened. The incident was cleared around 6 a.m.

No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes all lanes of I-41 SB in Winnebago County

WEDNESDAY 12/8/2021 5:31 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of I-41 southbound in Winnebago County are closed due to a crash.

According to officials, all lanes of I-41 southbound in Oshkosh are closed due to a crash. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. at Winchester Road.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

EXCEPTIONAL ATHLETE: Emily LaChapell

GAME OF THE WEEK: FREEDOM VS WRIGHTSTOWN

GBN 12/1/21 - LOOK AT PLAYOFF PICTURE

GBN 12/1/21 - CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 12/1/21 - LETS GET SOCIAL

GBN 12/2/21 - WELCOME BACK DEFENSE