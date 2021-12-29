UPDATE: One dead after I-43 NB crash in Sheboygan County, traffic impacted

WEDNESDAY 12/29/2021 2:57 p.m.

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver is dead after crashing into a guardrail Wednesday, reports the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, their Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls about a crash on I-43 near DeWitt Road in the Town of Holland around 1:23 p.m.

After their initial investigation, deputies say the lone driver was traveling north when they left the lanes of traffic and hit the guardrail face.

The department reports no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

At the moment, traffic traveling north is being diverted off State Highway 32 (Cedar Grove).

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

Original Story: Crash closes all lanes of I-43 NB in Sheboygan County

WEDNESDAY 12/29/2021 1:51 p.m.

CEDAR FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed all lanes of I-43 northbound near Cedar Grove in Sheboygan County.

According to officials, the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. The crash has I-43 northbound closed at Mile Marker 114 near Cedar Grove.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries. The alternate route is West on WIS 32 following it North to County Rd A East to I-43.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.