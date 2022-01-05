GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: All lanes of I-43 SB in Green Bay reopened

WEDNESDAY 1/5/2022 11:04 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After being closed for just over an hour, all lanes of I-43 southbound in Green Bay have been reopened.

According to officials, all lanes of I-43 southbound are back open. Initially, all lanes of the highway were closed but then transitioned to only the right lane being closed.

There was no information on the cause of the crash. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes right lane of I-43 SB at Leo Frigo Bridge

WEDNESDAY 1/5/2022 10:16 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused the right lane of I-43 southbound leading to the Leo Frigo Bridge to be closed.

According to officials, the incident happened around 9:55 a.m. Only the right lane of I-43 southbound is blocked because of the crash.

The closure is expected to last one hour. The incident happened near Atkinson Drive.

There was no information on the cause of the crash, or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

