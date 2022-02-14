GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning to use I-43 southbound in Brown County will temporarily need to find a different route, as all lanes are blocked due to a crash.

According to authorities, all lanes of I-43 southbound near Bellevue are closed because of a crash. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on I-43 southbound at WIS 172.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.