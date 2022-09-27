HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 114 in Calumet County are closed following a crash near Fire Lane #13.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of WIS 114 are closed because of a crash. Both directions of WIS 114 are closed.

The closure is expected to last over two hours and the incident reportedly happened around 7:35 a.m. WIS 114 is closed from State Park Road to Fire Lane #13.

The alternate route is:

  • Westbound traffic
    • Northbound on WIS 55, westbound on US 10, southbound on County N, back to WIS 114
  • Eastbound traffic
    • Reversed of westbound traffic detour

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.