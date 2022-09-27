HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 114 in Calumet County are closed following a crash near Fire Lane #13.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of WIS 114 are closed because of a crash. Both directions of WIS 114 are closed.

The closure is expected to last over two hours and the incident reportedly happened around 7:35 a.m. WIS 114 is closed from State Park Road to Fire Lane #13.

The alternate route is:

Westbound traffic Northbound on WIS 55, westbound on US 10, southbound on County N, back to WIS 114

Eastbound traffic Reversed of westbound traffic detour



No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.