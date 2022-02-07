UPDATE: WIS 116 in Winnebago Co. reopened

MONDAY 2/7/2021 8:39 a.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash that closed WIS 116 for two hours has been cleared and the highway is back open.

According to officials, both directions of WIS 116 are back open. The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m.

There was still no information on the cause of the crash, or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes all lanes of WIS 116 in Winnebago Co.

MONDAY 2/7/2021 6:36 a.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 116 in Winnebago County near Omro are closed due to a crash.

According to authorities, both directions of WIS 116 are closed because of a crash. The incident reportedly happened around 6:05 a.m.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed at Ristow Road. The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash, or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.