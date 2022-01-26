UPDATE: WIS 21 in Winnebago Co. reopens

WEDNESDAY 1/26/2021 7:55 a.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 21 near Omro has reopened after a crash closed both directions of the highway for over two hours.

According to authorities, all lanes of WIS 21 have been reopened.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries. THe incident reportedly happened at 5:15 a.m. and was cleared around 7:45 a.m.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes all lanes of WIS 21 in Winnebago Co.

WEDNESDAY 1/26/2021 5:45 a.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 21 are closed near Omro due to a crash.

According to authorities, all lanes of WIS 21 are closed at Leonard Point Road because of a crash. The closure is expected to last two hours.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:15 a.m.

There was no information provided on the cause of the crash, or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.