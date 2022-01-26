FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: WIS 21 in Winnebago Co. reopens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 1/26/2021 7:55 a.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 21 near Omro has reopened after a crash closed both directions of the highway for over two hours.

According to authorities, all lanes of WIS 21 have been reopened.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries. THe incident reportedly happened at 5:15 a.m. and was cleared around 7:45 a.m.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes all lanes of WIS 21 in Winnebago Co.

WEDNESDAY 1/26/2021 5:45 a.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 21 are closed near Omro due to a crash.

According to authorities, all lanes of WIS 21 are closed at Leonard Point Road because of a crash. The closure is expected to last two hours.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:15 a.m.

There was no information provided on the cause of the crash, or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home