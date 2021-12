(WFRV) – A crash has closed both directions of WIS 29 in Shawano County.

According to officials, both eastbound and westbound of WIS 29 are blocked due to a crash. The incident happened near County Road F.

Alert | SHAWANO Co | Crash | WIS 29 EB/WB | Mile Marker 236.8 | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 15, 2021

There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there are any injuries.

