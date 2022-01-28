Crash closes all lanes of WIS 32 NB in Manitowoc Co.

MILLHOME, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists looking to use WIS 32 northbound will need to use an alternate route temporarily as the highway is closed due to a crash.

According to authorities, all lanes of WIS 32 northbound are closed due to a crash. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. near Kiel at WIS 57 Mainline.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

The alternate route is: At State Highway 57 Northbound, go Eastbound at county EH then go Northbound at County MC all the way to Highway 32.

