Crash closes all lanes of WIS 32 NB in Manitowoc Co.

MILLHOME, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists looking to use WIS 32 northbound will need to use an alternate route temporarily as the highway is closed due to a crash.

According to authorities, all lanes of WIS 32 northbound are closed due to a crash. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. near Kiel at WIS 57 Mainline.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

The alternate route is: At State Highway 57 Northbound, go Eastbound at county EH then go Northbound at County MC all the way to Highway 32.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is provided.

