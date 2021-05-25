LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 32 reopened in Sheboygan County

TUESDAY 5/25/2021 10:07 a.m.

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash that caused all of WIS 32 northbound’s lanes to be closed has been cleared and the lanes are reopened.

According to authorities, the incident is cleared and the closure lasted about an hour and ten minutes.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes all lanes of WIS 32 NB in Sheboygan County

TUESDAY 5/25/2021 9:16 a.m.

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 32 northbound is closed near Cedar Grove due to a crash.

According to officials, all lanes of WIS 32 northbound at Smies Road are closed because of the crash. The incident reportedly happened around 8:50 a.m.

The closure is expected to last two hours, there is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

