Crash closes all lanes of WIS 32 near Chilton

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 32 are closed due to a crash near Chilton.

According to authorities, about 13 miles of WIS 32 (both northbound and southbound) are closed. The incident happened around 9 a.m. and the closure is expected to last over two hours.

The closure is from Breed Street to WIS 114.

The alternate route is:

Northbound West on Breed Street to north on CTH BB to east on WIS 114 to WIS 32/57

Southbound Reverse of northbound



There was no further information provided.

