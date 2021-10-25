Crash closes all lanes of WIS 32 near Chilton

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 32 are closed due to a crash near Chilton.
According to authorities, about 13 miles of WIS 32 (both northbound and southbound) are closed. The incident happened around 9 a.m. and the closure is expected to last over two hours.
The closure is from Breed Street to WIS 114.
The alternate route is:
- Northbound
- West on Breed Street to north on CTH BB to east on WIS 114 to WIS 32/57
- Southbound
- Reverse of northbound
There was no further information provided.
Local 5 will continue to update this story.