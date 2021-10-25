FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Crash closes all lanes of WIS 32 near Chilton

Local News

by:

Posted:

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 32 are closed due to a crash near Chilton.

According to authorities, about 13 miles of WIS 32 (both northbound and southbound) are closed. The incident happened around 9 a.m. and the closure is expected to last over two hours.

The closure is from Breed Street to WIS 114.

The alternate route is:

  • Northbound
    • West on Breed Street to north on CTH BB to east on WIS 114 to WIS 32/57
  • Southbound
    • Reverse of northbound

There was no further information provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

