(WFRV) – Motorists in Door County will want to avoid WIS 57 as a crash has closed the entire highway between Sister Bay and Baileys Harbor.

According to officials, both directions of WIS 57 in Door County are closed because of a crash. The closure is expected to last over two hours.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. at Grove Road. Below is the detour for southbound traffic:

WIS 57 to WB on Grove Rd, SB on Summach Rd, EB on Meadow Rd and back to WIS 57.

Northbound is reversed

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.