(WFRV) – Motorists in Door County will want to avoid WIS 57 as a crash has closed the entire highway between Sister Bay and Baileys Harbor.
According to officials, both directions of WIS 57 in Door County are closed because of a crash. The closure is expected to last over two hours.
The incident happened around 12 p.m. at Grove Road. Below is the detour for southbound traffic:
- WIS 57 to WB on Grove Rd, SB on Summach Rd, EB on Meadow Rd and back to WIS 57.
- Northbound is reversed
No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.