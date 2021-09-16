GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: One airlifted to hospital after crash on WIS 96, highway still closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

THURSDAY 9/16/2021 7:50 a.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash that currently has WIS 96 closed, involved a head-on crash with a dump truck and pickup truck.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the pickup truck had to be removed from the vehicle and was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were two people inside the dump truck and both were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Brown Coun Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes all lanes of WIS 96 near Wrightstown

THURSDAY 9/16/2021 7:37 a.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Both directions of WIS 96 near Wrightstown are closed due to a crash.

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. and all of WIS 96’s lanes are closed. The incident also reportedly happened at Blake Road and WIS 96.

The closure is expected to last over two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

