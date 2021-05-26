FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 21 cleared, all lanes back open

WEDNESDAY 5/26/2021 8:05 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash on the WIS 21 heading east and westbound has been cleared.

No additional information has been released regarding the crash.

Original: Crash closes all lanes on WIS 21 near Oshkosh

WEDNESDAY 5/26/2021 7:30 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes east and west of WIS 21 are closed near Oshkosh due to a crash.

According to officials, all lanes of WIS 21 at Leonard Point Rd. are closed because of a crash. The incident reportedly happened around 7:00 p.m.

The closure is expected to last two hours, there is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

