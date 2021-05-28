Crash closes all lanes on WIS 42 near Egg Harbor

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed all lanes north and south on WIS 42 near Egg Harbor.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Peninsula Players Rd. and Juddville Rd. around 3:45 p.m. Officials say the roads will be closed for an estimated 2 hours.

Door County Sheriffs Department is at the scene.

Deputies have given these alternate routes:

Southbound traffic – take Peninsula Players Rd to County A, County A to County EE, and then West on County EE back to HWY 42.

Northbound traffic – use the same alternate route but reversed.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.