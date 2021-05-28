LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Crash closes all lanes on WIS 42 near Egg Harbor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WisDOT

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed all lanes north and south on WIS 42 near Egg Harbor.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Peninsula Players Rd. and Juddville Rd. around 3:45 p.m. Officials say the roads will be closed for an estimated 2 hours.

Door County Sheriffs Department is at the scene.

Deputies have given these alternate routes:

  • Southbound traffic – take Peninsula Players Rd to County A, County A to County EE, and then West on County EE back to HWY 42.
  • Northbound traffic – use the same alternate route but reversed.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

Indy 500

Dreams into reality: Harry Boyce

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36