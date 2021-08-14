UPDATE: Crash cleared, lanes south on I-43 at WIS 23 in Sheboygan Co. back open

SATURDAY 8/14/2021 7:20 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports that all lanes of traffic on highway I-43 at WIS 23 are back open, earlier than expected.

SATURDAY 8/14/2021 6:48 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is blocking all lanes going south on highway I-43 at WIS 23 near Kohler.

WisDOT estimates the closure to take two hours until it is cleared.

The Sheboygan County Sheriffs Department is at the scene.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.