ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Fond du Lac County has reportedly closed both directions of WIS 26, and the closure is expected to last over two hours.

According to officials, both directions of WIS 26 in Rosendale are closed due to a crash. The highway is closed between WIS 23 and HWY TC on WIS 26.

The incident reportedly happened around 10:45 a.m., and the closure is expected to last over two hours. There was no information on what caused the crash.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is the reported handling agency.

The following alternate route was provided:

Northbound North on US 151, North on I-41, West on WIS 23 back to WIS 26

Southbound Same as northbound directions, just in reverse



No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.