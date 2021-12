BLACK CREAK, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning on using US 45 in Waupaca County will need to find an alternate route, as both directions of the highway are closed.

According to authorities, both directions (northbound and southbound) of US 45 are closed. The closure is at County N.

There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Alert | WAUPACA Co | Crash | US 45 NB/SB | County N | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 15, 2021

Local 5 will continue to update this story.