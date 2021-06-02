Crash closes both directions of WIS 26 in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed both directions of WIS 26 just south of Oshkosh at County C and County Z.

According to authorities, the estimated duration of the closure is over two hours. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

First responders are on the scene, there is no information on the cause of the accident.

The incident happened between County C and County Z. An alternate route has been provided by the DOT: East on County N (Olden Road) to I-41, north back to WIS 26.

