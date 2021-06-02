FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Crash closes both directions of WIS 26 in Winnebago County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed both directions of WIS 26 just south of Oshkosh at County C and County Z.

According to authorities, the estimated duration of the closure is over two hours. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

First responders are on the scene, there is no information on the cause of the accident.

The incident happened between County C and County Z. An alternate route has been provided by the DOT: East on County N (Olden Road) to I-41, north back to WIS 26.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders

Kimberly beats Neenah in softball

Leah Kocken Breaking Records