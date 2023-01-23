CALAMUS, Wis. (WFRV) – US Highway 151 was closed multiple times on Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover crash brought down powerlines and left multiple vehicles damaged.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded around 2:05 p.m. to the site of a crash on USH 151, just north of East Salem Road near the Town of Calamus.

Authorities identified the driver as 55-year-old Hector Espinal Aries. He reportedly rolled over his 2010 Honda Civic and took down a number of powerlines leaving them laying across all lanes and shutting down the highway. The release says that Aries is from Madison.

Deputies stated that Aries suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center of Beaver Dam for treatment, before being arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

The southbound lanes were eventually cleared before the highway was shut down again when power lines were strung over the highway as electric crews fixed the damaged power poles.

A semi-truck and two other vehicles were damaged by the downed power lines and the initial crash remains under investigation.