GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash on the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay has been cleared and all lanes of I-43 southbound are reopened.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. and was cleared 50 minutes later at 8:20 a.m.

Wednesday, September 6, 8:06 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – I-43 southbound is currently closed at the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay after a crash.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and appears to involve three vehicles.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and the closure is expected to last about an hour.