SATURDAY 7/2/2022 5:30 p.m.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Saturday afternoon crash in Manitowoc County has blocked both southbound and northbound lanes on I-43.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 4:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-43 at location C.

As a result of the incident, all north and southbound lanes on I-43 have been closed from County C to US 151.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the incident. At this time, an alternative route has not been provided.

Officials expect the closure to last around two hours.