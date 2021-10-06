UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-41 NB, crashed closed left lane for 4+ hours

WEDNESDAY 10/6/2021 11:58 a.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash that closed the left lane of I-41 northbound has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.

According to authorities, the incident was cleared around 11:50 a.m. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. just north of Gillette Street in Outagamie County.

There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes left lane of I-41 NB in Outagamie County

WEDNESDAY 10/6/2021 8:36 a.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County is closed due to a crash.

According to officials, the incident happened around 7:45 a.m. just north of Gillette Street. There was no information on the cause of the accident.

The closure is expected to last two hours. The alternate route is to use WIS 441 north to avoid delays.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.