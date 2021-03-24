UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-41 SB in Kaukauna

WEDNESDAY 3/24/2021 6:53 a.m.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are have been reopened on I-41 southbound in Kaukauna.
There is no information on the cause of the crash.
Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.
ORIGINAL: Crash closes left lane on I-41 SB in Kaukauna
WEDNESDAY 3/24/2021 6:07 a.m.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane of I-41 southbound in Kaukauna is closed due to a crash.
First responders are on the scene and the incident happened near County J on I-41 southbound.
Officials estimate the duration of the closure is expected to last one hour.
