UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-41 SB in Kaukauna

WEDNESDAY 3/24/2021 6:53 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are have been reopened on I-41 southbound in Kaukauna.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes left lane on I-41 SB in Kaukauna

WEDNESDAY 3/24/2021 6:07 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane of I-41 southbound in Kaukauna is closed due to a crash.

First responders are on the scene and the incident happened near County J on I-41 southbound.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Officials estimate the duration of the closure is expected to last one hour.

