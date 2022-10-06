THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning.

Officials say that all lanes are now open.

The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an hour to clear.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Original Story: Crash closes left lane on I-41 south near Appleton

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 10:12 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed down the left southbound lane on I-41 in Appleton.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 9:55 a.m.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident.

Officials say that the lane should be cleared in about an hour.

Local 5 will provide an update when further details are released.