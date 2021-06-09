UPDATE: Crash cleared on WIS 23 at County P in Sheboygan, all lanes open

Jun 9, 2021 4:43 p.m.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.
Original: Crash closes left lane on WIS 23 at County P in Sheboygan
Jun 9, 2021 4:05 p.m.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic going west on WIS 23 at County P and Pioneer Rd.
According to WisDOT, the estimated closure of the left lane will take almost two hours.
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
