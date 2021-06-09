LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Crash cleared on WIS 23 at County P in Sheboygan, all lanes open

WisDOT
Jun 9, 2021 4:43 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.

Original: Crash closes left lane on WIS 23 at County P in Sheboygan

Jun 9, 2021 4:05 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic going west on WIS 23 at County P and Pioneer Rd.

According to WisDOT, the estimated closure of the left lane will take almost two hours.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

