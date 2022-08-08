MONDAY 8/8/2022 10:20 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 is back open in Fond du Lac after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour.

Authorities say that the incident is cleared and all lanes are back open. The closure was expected to last two hours but was cleared within an hour.

No additional information was provided.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes multiple lanes of WIS 23 in Fond du Lac

MONDAY 8/8/2022 10:06 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning on taking WIS 23 in Fond du Lac will need to find a different route, as a crash has closed part of the highway.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of WIS 23 westbound and the left lane of eastbound are closed. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. at I-41.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.