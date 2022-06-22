WEDNESDAY 6/22/2022 11:20 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes are back open on I-43 going north in Sheboygan County.

WisDOT reports a crash happened at County V around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning and was cleared around 11:10 a.m., almost two hours later.

Officials have not released any other details related to the crash. Local 5 will continue to monitor the story.

Original: Crash closes northbound lanes of I-43 in Sheboygan County

WEDNESDAY 6/22/2022 9:55 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists will need to avoid I-43 northbound in Sheboygan County as a crash has closed all lanes.

According to officials, I-43 northbound at County V is closed due to a crash. The incident happened around 9:20 a.m.

The closure is expected to last two hours. There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.