TUESDAY, 7/19/2022, 2:22 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash that closed the I-41 southbound ramp to WIS 29/Shawano Avenue.

According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now reopened to motorists traveling in the area.

The crash was expected to take around two hours to clear, but members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were able to clear the scene in just under one hour.

No further information regarding the cause of the crash and/or injuries has been released at this time. Local 5 News will update this if any more information is provided.

Crash closes ramp on I-41 SB in Brown County

TUESDAY, 7/19/2022, 1:54 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving on I-41 southbound in Brown County will want to avoid the ramp to WIS 29/Shawano Avenue.

A crash has closed the I-41 southbound ramp to WIS 29/Shawano Avenue. The incident reportedly happened around 1:20 p.m.

The closure is expected to last two hours. There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.