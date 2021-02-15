LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-43 NB in Sheboygan County

MONDAY 2/15/2021 6:15 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash that closed the right lane of I-43 northbound has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

According to officials, all lanes are open and the crash originally closed the right lane of I-43 northbound near Mile Marker 119.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes right lane of I-43 NB in Sheboygan County

MONDAY 2/15/2021 5:54 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the right lane of I-43 northbound near Mile Marker 119 near Oostburg.

According to officials, the duration is estimated to be two hours.

First responders are on the scene, there is no information regarding the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

