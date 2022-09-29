FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County.

According to WisDOT, the crash on I-41 northbound at Lost Arrow Road happened around 1:50 p.m. and is expected to take around two hours to clear.

As a result of the crash, the right lane is blocked. The Wisconsin State Patrol is on the scene and handling the incident.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are given.