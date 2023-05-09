Tuesday, May 9, 9:06 a.m.

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Tuesday morning crash in Calumet County that closed down all lanes in all directions at the US 10 and WIS 55 roundabout has been cleared.

All the lanes in all directions of the roundabout are now reopened.

WisDOT says the crash happened at 6:35 a.m. and was cleared in just over two hours at 8:42 a.m.

There is no official word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Tuesday, May 9, 7:33 a.m.

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County has resulted in the closure of a roundabout at the US 10 and WIS 55 intersection.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says the crash happened at 6:35 Tuesday morning near Harrison.

All lanes in all directions of the roundabout are closed as a result of the crash and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

WisDOT says the roundabout is expected to be closed for about two hours.