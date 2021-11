FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The two left lanes of I-41 southbound near Fox Crossing are closed due to a crash.

According to officials, the incident happened around 7 a.m. at County II. The two left lanes are closed.

The two left lanes are expected to be closed for two hours.

First responders are on the scene. There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.