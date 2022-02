APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning on taking I-41 southbound near Appleton should expect delays as three of the lanes are closed.

According to officials, the three right lanes of I-41 southbound at WIS 441 are closed because of a crash. The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries. The incident reportedly happened at 8 a.m.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.