UPDATE: All lanes of I-41 at WIS 29 reopened after crash

TUESDAY 1/14/20 7:36 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — All lanes of I-41 northbound at WIS 29 in Green Bay has been reopened.

A crash reportedly closed the two right lanes of the highway, according to officials.

Crash closes two lanes on I-41 at WIS 29

TUESDAY 1/14/20 7:25 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The two right lanes of I-41 northbound at WIS 29 in Green Bay is closed due to a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the crash is expected to be cleared around 8 a.m.

There is no further information at this time.

