FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Lanes on NB I-41 in Appleton reopen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FRIDAY 2/4/2022 11:08 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes have reopened on I-41 northbound in Appleton after a Friday morning crash.

Original Story: Crash closes two left lanes of I-41 NB in Appleton

FRIDAY 2/4/2022 10:37 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on I-41 northbound in Appleton will have to avoid the two left lanes, as a crash is affecting traffic.

According to authorities, the two left lanes of I-41 northbound at College Avenue in Appleton are closed. The incident reportedly happened around 10:20 a.m.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on if there were any injuries or the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom grabs statement win, Xavier continues surge

Green Bay women knock off Youngstown State in double overtime

Timber Rattlers: MiLB provides housing

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat