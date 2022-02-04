UPDATE: Lanes on NB I-41 in Appleton reopen

FRIDAY 2/4/2022 11:08 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes have reopened on I-41 northbound in Appleton after a Friday morning crash.

Original Story: Crash closes two left lanes of I-41 NB in Appleton

FRIDAY 2/4/2022 10:37 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on I-41 northbound in Appleton will have to avoid the two left lanes, as a crash is affecting traffic.

According to authorities, the two left lanes of I-41 northbound at College Avenue in Appleton are closed. The incident reportedly happened around 10:20 a.m.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on if there were any injuries or the cause of the crash.

