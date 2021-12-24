UPDATE: All lanes of WIS 44 and I-41 reopened in Winnebago County

FRIDAY 12/24/2021 7:18 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The incident that closed WIS 44 and I-41 for just under an hour has been cleared and all lanes of the highway are back open.

According to officials, all lanes of highway have been reopened. The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. and was cleared around 7 a.m.

There was still no information provided on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Crash closes WIS 44 and I-41 in Winnebago County

FRIDAY 12/24/2021 6:48 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Both southbound directions of WIS 44 and I-41 are closed in Oshkosh because of a crash.

According to officials, All lanes of WIS 44 southbound and I-41 southbound are blocked because of a traffic incident.

The closure is expected to last two hours. The incident reportedly happened around 6:10 a.m. In the picture from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it appears that a FedEx truck was involved in the crash.

There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.