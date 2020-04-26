UPDATE: One woman dead, 4 others injured following crash on I-41 in Brown County Sunday morning

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on I-41 northbound.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department says that at around 6 a.m. they responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-41 northbound, south of Scheuring Road in the Town of Lawrence.

Deputies report five people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

After further investigation, police deduced that a four-door Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, was being driven by a 27-year-old Appleton man when the man lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times before coming to a rest in the median.

Officials say one female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the other passengers were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries.

Police note that the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the vehicle received severe damage.

Officials say they believe alcohol may be a contributing factor to the crash.

According to authorities, I-41 southbound lanes at Scheuring Road and I-41 northbound lane will be closed for reconstruction of the accident. The detour is Scheuring Road to the frontage roads.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department notes that they are being assisted by the Lawrence Fire

Department, De Pere Fire and Rescue, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, De Pere Police Department, State Patrol, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash remains under investigation, Local 5 will update as the story develops.

Original Story: Crash early Sunday in Brown County leave all southbound I-41 lanes closed

SUNDAY 4/26/2020

All lanes southbound on I-41 in Brown County are blocked following a crash on Sunday morning.

WisDOT Traffic Management Center reported a crash that happened at around 6 a.m. at County-F and Sheuring Road near the city of De Pere.

Officials say I-41 southbound lanes and the northbound left lane are closed at Scheuring Road because of a traffic incident.

Authorities provide an alternate route for commuters traveling southbound to exit at Scheuring Road, then west to Mid Valley Drive, then south to County S, and then east back to I-41 southbound highway.

Brown County is reported to have responded to the incident and predict over a two-hour wait to clear the scene.

Local 5 will update this story as it develops.