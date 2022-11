APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused all northbound lanes on I-41 in Appleton to close.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 3 p.m. near WIS 441.

Officials say that the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency and that the incident will take roughly two hours to clear.

No other information has been provided.

